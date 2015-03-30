STOCKHOLM, March 30 Sweden will apply to join
the Beijing-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB),
Sweden's finance minister said on Monday, the latest European
nation to join the institution in spite of concerns from the
United States.
China has set a March 31 deadline to become a founding
member of AIIB, which is seen as a significant setback to U.S.
efforts to extend its influence in the Asia Pacific region and
to balance China's growing financial clout and assertiveness.
A Swedish application will now be sent.
"As one of the founders you have a better position to
influence, like steering it towards sustainable investments,"
Sweden's Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said, according to
local news agency TT.
During the weekend. Russia, Australia, Denmark and the
Netherlands became the latest countries to say they plan to join
the AIIB, adding clout to an institution seen as enhancing
China's regional and global influence.
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Alistair Scrutton)