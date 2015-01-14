* Limited fuel volumes hedged after oil falls below $50/b
-trader
* Aer Lingus, Ryanair extending hedging position into 2016
* IATA sees airline profit margins at 5-year high in 2015
By Jessica Jaganathan and Victoria Bryan
SINGAPORE/BERLIN, Jan 14 Global airlines,
looking to lock in huge savings, are preparing to hedge more jet
fuel to fix prices as they bet a slide in crude oil to six-year
lows may peter out near $40 a barrel.
Some airlines have already stepped up hedging, especially
after benchmark Brent crude slipped below $50 a barrel
earlier this month, fuel traders and brokers said.
In Europe, airlines such as Aer Lingus and Ryanair
are aiming to take advantage of the low oil prices to
lock in fuel costs into 2016 and beyond. Thai Airways
plans to hedge 100 percent of its fuel purchases this year.
"If you a sensible hedger, you have to look at this as an
excellent opportunity," said Robert Campbell, head of oil
products research at Energy Aspects.
Current crude output can't be sustained at these prices,
Campbell said, and with "some increase in demand and some
reduction in supply ultimately the price will be forced higher".
Jet fuel can account for between 20 and 50 percent of an
airline's operating costs, and swings in oil prices can mean a
huge boost or hit to profits. In December, the International Air
Transport Association (IATA) said lower fuel prices could mean
that airlines globally will report their strongest profit
margins in more than five years in 2015.
Still, Brent crude slipping 60 percent since June has caught
many by surprise.
U.S. airlines that hedged based on higher oil prices, such
as United Airlines, have had to dump losing bets and are
now reviewing their strategies for protecting themselves from
oil market volatility.
"Over the last six months of 2014, very few airlines were
brave enough to go into the market and if they did, it was in
very small volumes," said Shukor Yusof, founder of aviation
research firm Endau Analytics.
At least one Asian carrier, South Korea's Asiana Airlines
, has stopped hedging since November due to recent
price volatility, while Germany's Air Berlin has said
it is considering reducing its hedging rate.
SOME AIRLINES STILL SKITTISH
Now, hedging interest has picked up, according to brokers
and traders, although some airlines remain skittish because of
free-falling prices.
In line with benchmark crude, jet fuel prices JET-SIN
JET-B-ARA have fallen about 50 percent over the last six
months to around $60 a barrel this week, Reuters data showed.
"Even though hedging volumes have picked up, they are still
limited," said a fuel trader with a Singapore-based bank
handling hedges for airlines.
Airlines typically hedge some of their fuel needs - or buy
fuel in advance at pre-determined prices - to reduce the impact
on earnings from wide swings in the market.
But many carriers, particularly in Asia, have been cautious
about hedging since 2008, when airlines scrambling to lock in
fuel costs as crude surged above $100 a barrel for the first
time saw oil plummet to less than $40 before year-end.
And with prices dropping, airlines may see buying in the
spot market as a better option than possibly getting caught on
the wrong side of a long-term hedge, Yusof said.
Air India, for instance, which goes largely
unhedged, projected it could shave as much as $375 million off
its annual fuel costs of about $1.5 billion based on savings
made since prices started to fall in June 2014, according to its
director of finance S Venkat.
Still, Air India is starting to consider hedging between 30
and 40 percent of its fuel needs, or about 300,000 barrels a
quarter at current jet fuel prices, Venkat said.
Ryanair, Aer Lingus and Thai Airways are also among those
looking to use the low oil price to extend their hedges.
Aer Lingus said last week it had increased its hedging, with
90 percent of its requirements for 2015 now hedged at an
average jet fuel price of $830 per tonne (about $104 a barrel),
compared with $954 a tonne for 2014.
Ryanair said in December, that in addition to current
hedges, it was hedging 20 percent of its fuel purchases in the
first half of the year to March 2017 at about $810 per tonne.
Other carriers - including Korean Airlines along
with Europe's biggest airlines Lufthansa, British
Airways owner IAG and Air France-KLM Group -
have said they are not planning major changes to their hedging
strategies in response to oil price falls.
(Additional reporting by Libby George in London, Peter
Maushagen in Frankfurt, Fang Yan in Beijing, Timothy Kelly in
Tokyo, Joyce Lee in Seoul, Cindy Silviana in Jakarta,
Manunphattr Dhanananphorn in Bangkok, Tommy Wilkes in New Delhi
and Amer Hamzah Sheikh Al-Zaquan in Kuala Lumpur)