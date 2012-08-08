BRIEF-Amundi reports 5.9 pct passive stake in Coach Inc as on Dece 31, 2016
* Amundi reports 5.9 percent passive stake in Coach inc as on December 31, 2016 - Sec Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2kke2Q7) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG Aug 8 Private equity firm Asia Alternatives said on Wednesday it has raised more than $1.5 billion in new funds to invest into fund managers across Asia.
Asia Alternatives invests in Greater China, Japan, Korea, South East Asia, India and Australia, and across buyout, growth, venture capital and special situations funds. The firm has already invested in 36 managers in Asia since inception. (Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by John Mair)
* Amundi reports 5.9 percent passive stake in Coach inc as on December 31, 2016 - Sec Filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2kke2Q7) Further company coverage:
* CBRE CLARION SECURITIES LLC REPORTS 5.85 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN SUN COMMUNITIES INC AS ON DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2lJ4RFN) Further company coverage:
* Justyn Putnam reports 5.1 percent stake in Stanley Furniture Company Inc as of Jan 30 - sec filing