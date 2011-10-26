(Refiles to fix the format) (For an accompanying story, double-click on )

Oct 26 Following are average forecasts for Asia's top automakers.

Figures are in the local currencies, with percentages changes where applicable from the previous year in parentheses.

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co will announce its third-quarter results on Thursday and Kia Motors Corp on Friday.

Japan's Honda Motor Co will report its second-quarter results on Oct. 31, Nissan Motor Co on Nov. 2 and Toyota Motor Corp on Nov. 8.

India's top maker, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd , will report on Oct. 29, and Tata Motors Ltd on Nov. 14.

All estimates are based on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, except for July-September figures for Toyota, Nissan and Honda, which were compiled by Reuters.

TOYOTA (bln yen) JULY-SEPT 2011/12 2011/12

(consensus) (consensus) (company) Operating 101.3 (-9.1) 491 (+4.9%) 450 (-3.9%) No. of estimates 12 21

NISSAN (bln yen) JULY-SEPT 2011/12 2011/12

(consensus) (consensus) (company) Operating 132.9 (-20.4) 520 (-5.3%) 460 (-14%) No. of estimates 13 25 HONDA (bln yen) JULY-SEPT 2011/12 2011/12

(consensus) (consensus) (company) Operating 63.5 (-61.2) 360 (-37%) 270 (-53%) No. of estimates 13 22 *HYUNDAI JULY-SEPT 2011

(consensus) (consensus) Operating 1.91 trln won 7.9 trln won Net 1.89 trln won 8.02 trln won No. of estimates (OP/NET) 14/15 23/26

*KIA JULY-SEPT 2011

(consensus) (consensus) Operating 885.7 bln won 3.7 trln won Net 923.5 bln won 4.05 trln won No. of estimates (OP/NET) 17/17 24/27 MARUTI SUZUKI JULY-SEPT Net profit 4.06 bln rupees (-32.1 pct) Net revenue 75.40 bln rupees (-15.6 pct) No. of estimates 11

**TATA MOTORS JULY-SEPT Net profit 20.67 bln rupees (-7.0 pct) Net revenue 348.15 bln rupees (+21.0 pct) No. of estimates 11

* Hyundai and Kia adopted IFRS accounting rules and no comparisons are available from the year before.

** Tata Motors' numbers are consolidated and include estimate for Jaguar Land Rover earnings. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim, Hyunjoo Jin, Henry Foy)