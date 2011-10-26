(Refiles to fix the format)
Oct 26 Following are average forecasts for
Asia's top automakers.
Figures are in the local currencies, with percentages
changes where applicable from the previous year in parentheses.
South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co will announce
its third-quarter results on Thursday and Kia Motors Corp
on Friday.
Japan's Honda Motor Co will report its
second-quarter results on Oct. 31, Nissan Motor Co
on Nov. 2 and Toyota Motor Corp on Nov. 8.
India's top maker, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd , will
report on Oct. 29, and Tata Motors Ltd on Nov. 14.
All estimates are based on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, except
for July-September figures for Toyota, Nissan and Honda, which
were compiled by Reuters.
TOYOTA (bln yen) JULY-SEPT 2011/12 2011/12
(consensus) (consensus) (company)
Operating 101.3 (-9.1) 491 (+4.9%) 450 (-3.9%)
No. of estimates 12 21
NISSAN (bln yen) JULY-SEPT 2011/12 2011/12
(consensus) (consensus) (company)
Operating 132.9 (-20.4) 520 (-5.3%) 460 (-14%)
No. of estimates 13 25
HONDA (bln yen) JULY-SEPT 2011/12 2011/12
(consensus) (consensus) (company)
Operating 63.5 (-61.2) 360 (-37%) 270 (-53%)
No. of estimates 13 22
*HYUNDAI JULY-SEPT 2011
(consensus) (consensus)
Operating 1.91 trln won 7.9 trln won
Net 1.89 trln won 8.02 trln won
No. of estimates (OP/NET) 14/15 23/26
*KIA JULY-SEPT 2011
(consensus) (consensus)
Operating 885.7 bln won 3.7 trln won
Net 923.5 bln won 4.05 trln won
No. of estimates (OP/NET) 17/17 24/27
MARUTI SUZUKI JULY-SEPT
Net profit 4.06 bln rupees (-32.1 pct)
Net revenue 75.40 bln rupees (-15.6 pct)
No. of estimates 11
**TATA MOTORS JULY-SEPT
Net profit 20.67 bln rupees (-7.0 pct)
Net revenue 348.15 bln rupees (+21.0 pct)
No. of estimates 11
* Hyundai and Kia adopted IFRS accounting rules and no
comparisons are available from the year before.
** Tata Motors' numbers are consolidated and include
estimate for Jaguar Land Rover earnings.
