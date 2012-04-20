April 20 Following are average forecasts for Asia's top automakers. For accompanying story click

Figures are in local currencies with percentages changes where applicable from the previous year in parentheses.

South Korea's Hyundai Motor Co will announce its first-quarter results on April 26 and Kia Motors Corp on April 27.

Japan's Honda Motor Co will report its fourth-quarter results on April 27, Toyota Motor Corp on May 9 and Nissan Motor Co on May 11.

India's top maker, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, will report on April 28. Tata Motors Ltd has not disclosed its announcement date yet.

All forecasts are based on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Fourth-quarter estimates for Toyota, Nissan and Honda were derived from the average full-year estimates. TOYOTA (bln yen) JAN-MAR 2011/12 2012/13

(consensus) (consensus) (consensus) Operating 222.9 (+383) 340.0 (-27) 990.1 No. of estimates 23 23

NISSAN (bln yen) JAN-MAR 2011/12 2012/13

(consensus) (consensus) (consensus) Operating 117.9 (-33) 545.6 (+1.5) 703.1 No. of estimates 24 24 HONDA (bln yen) JAN-MAR 2011/12 2012/13

(consensus) (consensus) (consensus) Operating 123.2 (+167) 242.6 (-57) 644.7 No. of estimates 23 23

HYUNDAI JAN-MAR 2012

(consensus) (consensus) Net 2.09 trln won (+11) 8.85 trln won (+9) No. of estimates 21 46

KIA JAN-MAR 2012

(consensus) (consensus) Net 995.2 bln won (+4) 4.27 trln won (+21)

No. of estimates 20 46

MARUTI SUZUKI JAN-MAR Net profit 5.65 bln rupees (-14.4) Net revenue 112.85 bln rupees (+14.5) No. of estimates 21

*TATA MOTORS 2011/12 Net profit 111.27 bln rupees (+20) Net revenue 1,606.60 bln rupees (+32) No. of estimates 41

* Tata Motors' numbers are consolidated and include its Jaguar Land Rover unit. Tata Motors does not provide detailed results for the fiscal fourth quarter and only provides results for the fiscal year that in India ends on March 31. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim, Hyunjoo Jin and Henry Foy; Editing by Matt Driskill)