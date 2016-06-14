BANGKOK, June 14 Thailand's King Power Group, the nation's largest duty free retailer, said it plans to spend 12 billion baht ($340 million) on buying the remaining 60 percent of Asia Aviation Pcl.

King Power's chairman, billionaire Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, and his family announced on Monday that they had bought a combined 39.82 percent stake in Asia Aviation for 7.95 billion baht.

Asia Aviation is a major shareholder in Thai AirAsia.

($1 = 35.1600 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Writing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)