BANGKOK Nov 21 Thailand's Asia Aviation Pcl , a major shareholder of budget carrier Thai AirAsia, said on Friday it expected a net profit this year despite a loss in the first nine months, hit by domestic political unrest.

The country's high tourist season in the final quarter plus the company's marketing campaigns would help the airline have a load factor of 80 percent this year, versus 83 percent last year, Chief Executive Officer Tassapon Bijleveld told reporters.

The company's load factor, which measures how effectively it filled seats, is expected to rise to 83 percent in 2015 when the number of passenger should rise by 11 percent to 14 million from 12.6 million this year, Tassapon said.

As with other domestic carriers, Thai AirAsia, the country's biggest budget carrier by market share, has suffered as a result of slowdown in tourism since the onset of political unrest late last year.

It posted a nine-month net loss of 246 million baht ($7.50 million) versus a profit of 820 million baht a year earlier.

Tassopon said he expected the company's revenue and profit to rise 15-20 percent in 2015 although the country is still under martial law.

Thailand's martial law will not be lifted for the foreseeable future, the justice minister said on Friday, despite an earlier pledge to lift the restriction in some provinces to help the tourism industry.

To serve rising demand during peak season in October to December, Thai AirAsia plans to launch several new domestic routes and increase the frequency of flights to popular tourist cities such as Chiang Mai and Krabi, Tassopon said.

The company planned to take deliveries of five new planes in 2015 after receiving three new Airbus A320s in the third quarter, bringing its fleet to 40. It is on track to expand its fleet to 60 by 2018, he added.

Of the five, two planes will be used to fly to domestic routes and three for regional destinations, Tassapon said, adding the company would use cash to pay about 20 percent of the purchase and the rest would come from loans.

The budget carrier is also expected to benefit from weaker oil prices in the fourth quarter and first quarter of next year, he said. ($1 = 32.7900 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and; Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)