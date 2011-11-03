* Jobs lost across all segments
* Weak trading revenue, slowdown in dealmaking hurt banks
* Low IPO volumes add to woes, affect bonuses
By Denny Thomas
HONG KONG, Nov 3 Banks embarked on another round
of job cuts this week in Asia, laying off hordes of staff in
fixed-income, derivatives and equities businesses, hit by weak
trading revenues and a slowdown in dealmaking and new issues.
The first round of Asia job cuts began in earnest at the end
of September as strict capital rules and a tough third quarter
for trading income took their toll, hitting investment banking
in particular.
Asia's rapid growth had largely spared it from significant
job cuts that affected other regions since the 2008 financial
crisis. But that is not the case this time around.
Banks such as Credit Suisse and Japan's Nomura
Holdings recently disclosed broad cost-cutting plans,
and while Europe appears to be the focus for much of the
culling, the axe is falling on Asia as well.
Australia's Macquarie Group Ltd , Bank of America
and Spain's BBVA also went through a round of cuts
this week in Asia.
"Looking at the P&L (profit and loss) at banks right now,
I'm surprised that the cuts are not deeper," a senior bank
official told Reuters.
"Until the middle of this year, a lot of people were
building their Asia desks," said the official who declined to be
identified as he is not authorised to speak to the media.
Some banks such as Morgan Stanley stopped hiring by
mid-year, according to a banking source, in anticipation of a
tough second half.
MORE PINK SLIPS
IPO volumes and proceeds, normally around two-thirds of the
investment banking revenues in Asia, dropped in the second half,
as global markets fell on worries mainly on the euro zone debt
crisis.
There were no stock deals between late July and late
September in Hong Kong, the world's top destination for IPOs in
the past two years.
Only recently companies resumed IPOs and follow-on deals,
but volumes in the third quarter in the region excluding Japan
declined 49 percent from a year earlier to a two-year low.
Such a low volume not only hits staffing levels but bonuses
too.
Asia pink slips are even beginning to hit the cash-equities
business, sources say, a bread-and-butter unit usually the last
to be impacted, underscoring the tough market conditions.
Credit Suisse, which announced another 1,500 job cuts
globally earlier this week, has already cut dozens of jobs
across Asia, hitting much of the credit division, sources told
Reuters. It is also cutting jobs in forex trading, sources said.
Macquarie chopped jobs at its equity-trading division in
Asia. Reuters reported on Thursday that its global head of
equity derivatives quit.
Macquarie closed part of its equity-derivatives operations
in Hong Kong, cutting seven jobs, according to Bloomberg. UBS
said in an analyst note in September that Macquarie should cut
up to 1,000 jobs.
Goldman Sachs has let go some research analysts over
the last month, including staff in Hong Kong, Taiwan, South
Korea and India, another source added.
Nomura Holdings posted its first quarterly loss in 2-1/2
years on Tuesday due to a slump in investment banking revenues
and tripled its cost-cutting target to $1.2 billion to cope with
market conditions a top executive said were about as tough as
the 2008 financial crisis.
BBVA has laid off several fixed-income traders in Asia,
sources said. .
Spokespersons at all the banks either declined to comment or
could not immediately be reached.
(Additional reporting by Umesh Desai and Elzio Barreto in HONG
KONG, Narayanan Somasundaram in SYDNEY and Saeed Azhar in
SINGAPORE; Written by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Vinu
Pilakkott)