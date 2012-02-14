* Up to half of C.Suisse Asia FICC staff get no
bonus-headhunter
* Citi Asia institutional client group pay fell average 30
pct
* Morgan Stanley Asia FICC pay down more than 30 pct
(Fixes formatting)
By Lawrence White
HONG KONG, Feb 14 Global investment banks
cut pay in Asia by between 30 and 40 percent last year, with
many bankers receiving no bonus at all and pay for star
performers flat at best as a global sector slowdown hurt,
industry recruiters and sources within banks said.
For the last few years, while bankers in Asia were by no
means immune from the industry's pay overhaul, top performers
were rewarded and money, albeit less, did trickle down. That has
changed for the 2011 pay cycle in Asia.
"The saying internally is that flat is the new up," said a
Hong Kong-based vice-president at a U.S. investment bank.
On the rise this year has been the number of Asia bankers
receiving 'bagels' or 'donuts' in industry jargon, which means
zero bonus.
In Credit Suisse's Asia Fixed Income, Currencies
and Commodities (FICC) division, as many as 50 percent of staff
received no bonus, while the top 6 performers were paid more
than last year and the remaining staff paid 30-40 percent less,
according to an executive recruiter who did not want to be
named.
At Citigroup, compensation for bankers in the
institutional clients group fell by an average of 30 percent,
according to the headhunter's data.
Sources with knowledge of the bank's compensation say a few
poor performers saw their total pay package drop by as much as
70 percent, while those who had a good year were paid about the
same as the previous year.
The U.S. bank paid all of the cash portions of its bonuses
by the end of January, with the balance paid in stock vesting
equally over four years, according to the sources.
At Bank of America Merrill Lynch, according to the
headhunter, even outperformers in the FICC and Equities
departments saw total compensation drop by as much as 20
percent, while underperformers lost 30 percent or more.
The bank paid a proportion of bonuses in cash that decreased
on a sliding scale relative to the total amount paid, so that
bankers receiving variable compensation -- or bonuses -- of
between $100,000 and $250,000 would get 80 percent cash while
stars in the $1 million to $2 million bracket would get 50
percent cash.
That cash proportion, the headhunter said, would itself be
paid in the form of 25 percent immediate cash and the rest in
stock vesting on February 15. That stock could be sold
immediately, hence its being considered as part of the cash
payment. Stock payments not considered as part of the cash
portion would vest equally over three years.
Overall compensation at Morgan Stanley's FICC
division in Asia fell by more than 30 percent, on average,
according to sources.
All banks mentioned in the story were contacted by Reuters,
and declined to comment. The recruiters and sources within banks
quoted did not wish to be named due to the sensitive nature of
the matter.
Asia investment banking revenues are not going to be
sufficient in the short term to support the rate at which the
industry has expanded in the region, sources say, and global
bosses are no longer as willing to subsidise Asia expansion with
U.S. or Europe revenues on the expectation of greater growth.
That means slashing pay costs in Asia by any means: reducing
overall pay, compensating in the bank's stocks rather than cash,
halting benefits such as housing allowances, and in many cases
paying no bonus at all.
In Asia, where average-performing bankers have in recent
years still been reasonably well remunerated on the expectation
of steady growth, pay gaps are widening.
"The Asia pay slowdown has taken longer than elsewhere,
because of two factors that distorted the ecosystem. Firstly,
you had regional players like Samsung Securities, Nomura and
Daiwa as well as Jefferies pumping money into the system as they
tried to build a bigger presence," said one head of investment
banking for the region, explaining that those expanding firms
forced compensation improvements at established banks to stay
competitive.
"Secondly, you had a strategic premium for Asia that meant
global bosses have been willing to overpay here. Now, however,
there's a real problem because revenues have been stalled for
the best part of a year."
Anecdotal evidence from inside top investment banking
franchises in Asia paints a picture of gloom, with solidly
performing individuals philosophical about their reduced
earnings and laggards operating in a state of heightened anxiety
as they await the tap on the shoulder from the human resources
department that might signal their termination.
On average, bankers in Asia can earn the following overall
(salary plus bonus) pay based on 2011 data, according to another
headhunter: senior managing directors can earn between $1-$2
million; junior MDs $600,000-$1.25 million; executive directors
$500,000-$1 million; vice presidents $350,000-$650,000 and
associates $200,000-$425,000.
CRUMBLING MORALE
In early January, a banker at a leading investment bank in
Asia sat at her desk as the human resources department stalked
the office floor, making her and her colleagues nervous.
The banker checked the internal messenger system constantly
to reassure herself that her closest friends were still there,
while keeping a lookout for internal emails bounced back by the
server that might indicate a colleague had been fired. By the
end of the day, the banker says, a fifth of the 60 people in her
department were gone.
At another investment bank, a senior banker said, the
layoffs took a week because a manager and human resources
representative had to be present in each meeting. "The reason
they took a week is that the slaughterhouse wasn't big enough,"
he said.
A source inside Credit Suisse says that this year's layoffs
have happened in a slow trickle rather than one decisive blow,
weakening morale as staff become fixated on their own survival.
There is, say headhunters and Asia investment bank heads
interviewed for this story, more pain to come. Particularly
under scrutiny are sector bankers, who traditionally cover an
industry in Asia but who rely on their local colleagues in each
country in Asia for client introductions.
"We [sector bankers] are under pressure," says one industry
coverage banker at a leading European firm. "There's intense
pressure on every banker to deliver, and the sector guys will be
the first to fall. It's all about client access, so if you rely
on your country guy who has the language skills for all your
business you could be in trouble."
With French banks BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole
yet to announce compensation for 2011, the pay cuts
and firings in Asia are not yet over. The two banks, expected to
announce pay internally on March 9th and March 11th,
respectively, are, according to one headhunter source, set to
follow the herd in cutting total remuneration in Asia by at
least 20 percent.
Rather than hoping for a big raise as they did in the
pre-2008 boom years, most bankers now are hoping for only a
modest cut in total pay with a few top performers dreaming of
being paid the same as last year.
"We are going to be paid more like corporate bankers now,"
said one senior equity capital markets banker in Hong Kong.
"Top bankers are getting half what they earned in 2006 and
2007, and those numbers are probably going down further in the
short term. I have friends who quit banking after 2008 calling
me up now telling me how well they're doing at a corporate or a
fund, laughing at me for still being in banking."
(Editing by Michael Flaherty and Muralikumar Anantharaman)