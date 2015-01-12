SINGAPORE, Jan 12 (IFR) - Malaysia's ringgit-denominated
bond market is set to reopen this year with at least two
government-guaranteed offerings.
Investors said they had been sounded out on offerings from
Pengurusan Air SPV (PASB) and DanaInfra. Both
issuers had indicated the possibility of taps of the markets in
the next few weeks.
The borrowers are regular issuers of bonds with guarantees
from the Federal Government of Malaysia.
Ram reaffirmed its AAA rating on PASB'S MYR20bn (USD 5.6bn)
Islamic MTN programme on January 6. PASB taps the debt market to
support parent company Pengurusan Aset Air's role to fund the
acquisition of privately owned water assets and to develop
further water infrastructure in Peninsular Malaysia and Laburan.
CIMB and Maybank Investment Bank are working on the new
issue.
DanaInfra is the government-owned funding conduit for
Malaysia's ongoing construction of the Klang Valley mass rapid
transit system. Last Novemeber, it raised MYR2.4bn through
government-guaranteed Islamic bonds via usual joint lead
managers AmInvestment Bank, Bank Islam, CIMB, Maybank and RHB.
(Reporting By Kit Yin Boey, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel
Stanton)