HONG KONG, Jan 13 (IFR) - BPCE has begun
soft-sounding investors on its first offering of Basel
III-compliant Tier 2 bonds.
A 10-year bullet is being shown to investors at a yield in
the 140bp-160bp area over yen offer-side swaps, a 10-year
floater at around 148bp over three-month Yen Libor and a 10
non-call five at 155bp-175bp area over swaps.
Marketing could start as early as January 15 and price
within this month.
BPCE, France's second-biggest retail bank, has appointed
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Daiwa, Natixis Japan, Nomura and
SMBC Nikko as joint lead managers for its first subordinated
debt issue in the Samurai markets.
The bonds are expected to score ratings of BBB from S&P and
A- from Fitch.
The issue comes after the Netherlands' Trading Cooperatieve
Centrale Raiffeisen-Boerenleenbank, or Rabobank, priced the
Samurai market's first Basel III-compliant T2 bonds last month.
The issuer is rated A2/A/A.
(Reporting by Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel
Stanton)