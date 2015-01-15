HONG KONG, Jan 15 (IFR) - Woori Bank priced a
US$350m 5.5-year bond yesterday, though the slower-than-expected
pace of orders raised concerns that investors might be sticking
to the sidelines until volatile market conditions improve.
The Reg S senior unsecured notes, South Korea's first
commercial bank offering year to date, priced at 99.6490 to
yield 135bp over US Treasuries. The coupon is 2.625%.
The leads began marketing the bonds at initial guidance of
around 150bp over US Treasuries, representing a premium over its
October 2018s, which were trading at T+172bp and a G-spread of
119bp. Adding the 5.5-year swaps curve of 7bp put fair value at
around 126bp, said bankers.
The guidance follows an offering earlier in the week from
Export-Import Bank of Korea, which had to pay up US$2.25bn in
bonds of five and 10 years as financial markets remained
unstable due to dropping oil prices and global growth concerns.
Nevertheless, two sources told IFR that the bookbuilding
process had been weaker, with orders finally gaining some
traction towards the end of the Asian trading session.
"I think some of the real-money guys are waiting on the
sidelines until we hear Mario Draghi announce something on ECB
easing," said one of the sources. "We were hoping to price a
bigger deal."
The final order size involving 110 accounts was about
US$1.2bn, smaller than the respective US$2bn and US$1.5bn seen
on CCBI and Bocom HK's US dollar offerings.
The bonds priced at a premium of about 9bp, in line with
what higher-rated Kexim paid. Woori's choice of a 5.5-year tenor
also saved it as much as 2bp on an after-swap basis versus a
5-year.
Despite the slower pace of bookbuilding, the issue benefited
on stronger bids from Middle Eastern investors as divergent
central bank policies had boosted demand for Asian jurisdictions
like Korea. Those buyers were also active in Kexim's deal, said
one of the bankers.
Middle Eastern investors, together with those in Europe,
accounted for 30% of the issue in one of the more larger ex-Asia
allocations on Reg S offerings in Asia year to date. The rest of
the bonds went to Asian investors, including Chinese, Hong Kong
and Taiwanese banks.
"Some investors were stepping away from China, and you can
see that from the better afterperformance," said one of the
bankers. "The Europeans are also comfortable with Korea, and its
safe-haven status has helped in these volatile times."
Private-bank buying was supporting the bonds in secondary
trade at the 132bp/130bp level.
Fund and asset managers accounted for 51% of the issue,
banks 40%, insurers 7% and private banks 2%.
The ratings are expected to be on par with the issuer at A1
from Moody's and A- from Fitch. Woori also has an A- from S&P.
Barclays, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Nomura and
Standard Chartered Bank were the joint bookrunners.
(Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel
Stanton)