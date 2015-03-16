SYDNEY, March 16 (IFR) - Australia's securitisation market
is running at its fastest pace in years, as demand for
higher-yielding assets drives investors into asset-backed
securities.
Four companies priced securitisations last week, adding
A$3.825bn (US$2.9bn) to this year's total. At over A$10.5bn
since the start of the calendar year, asset-backed issues are
running at almost double last year's pace, putting the market on
course to rival pre-crisis annual totals.
"It is normal for there to be flurry of activity in
February, following the Christmas break, but this does not
usually follow through into March, while four deals in a single
week is very unusual," said one DCM manager, who now predicts a
relative lull as the recent supply is absorbed.
The Australian Government stepped in to support the
securitisation market in the 2008 global financial crisis and
issuance has yet to regain its pre-crisis peaks, reaching
A$30.8bn in 2014. At the current pace, however, it is on track
to match the A$45bn-$55bn printed in 2005-07.
A syndication banker involved in a couple of last week's
trades explained that demand for the asset class had grown among
domestic and offshore investors who were on the hunt for better
returns in a very low global yield environment. This has led to
bigger orders from a larger pool of investors and has enabled
deals to be substantially increased.Australian residential
mortgage-backed securities offer 80bp-90bp over bank bills,
which is much juicier than other Triple A rated assets from
sovereign, supranational and agencies, state governments and
Commonwealth government bonds.
For example, Kangaroo bond market leader KfW's
2018s were trading around 10bp-15bp over swaps last week, New
South Wales Treasury Corp's 2018s were quoted 20bp
inside swaps and the Australian Commonwealth Government's
2018s were 45bp below.
Broad base
Among last week's new issues were the year's second major
bank RMBS offering as National Australia Bank's upsized
A$1.75bn trade confirmed the new benchmark margin for top-rated
asset-backed notes at 80bp over one-month BBSW, 10bp above last
August's post-crisis tight.
Similarly, sixth-largest Australian lender Bank of
Queensland reaffirmed the 90bp spread for Class A paper
from non-major banks with its enlarged A$900m sale, while
non-bank lender Resimac printed the first non-conforming RMBS of
2015, which was increased to A$375m. Resimac's Class A notes
come at 105bp over BBSW.
Meanwhile, Westpac issued an enlarged A$800m
offering of prime auto receivable asset-backed securities, which
priced 2bp inside the NAB RMBS at 78bp over BBSW.
Increased demand from local deposit-taking banks underpins
domestic appetite. In particular, Australia's four major banks
have put in much larger orders for this repo-eligible paper in
recent times. Australian banks now hold around 40% of marketed
ABS outstanding, compared with their sub-15% share in December
2010.
Overseas bid
Offshore demand has also picked up as foreign investors were
allocated 43% of last week's A$1.75bn NAB RMBS.
Asia still leads the overseas bid, but European accounts
have become more active, partly because of the reduced amount of
ABS issuance on their continent.
The strong performance of Australia's residential mortgages
and the high quality of collateral pools provide plenty of
comfort to foreign investors. Australian RMBS are primarily
fully documented prime mortgages - a world away from the US
subprime market, which decimated the asset class when it
collapsed.
Last week, Moody's reported that Australia's 30-day plus
RMBS delinquency rate in December 2014 was 1.2%, down from 1.4%
a year earlier and well below international levels.
"The Australian prime RMBS performance outlook for 2015
remains stable, with delinquencies and losses expected to remain
low," Moody's stated, reassuringly.
(Reporting By John Weavers, editing by Dharsan Singh, Steve
Garton and Daniel Stanton)