HONG KONG, March 17 (IFR) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group priced Japan's first yen-denominated Additional Tier 1, opening the way for other lenders to follow suit in a country that has been slow to adapt bail-in bonds.

The ¥100bn (US$824m) perpetual bond priced at par to yield 2.7%. The bond is callable on July 15 2020, after which the interest rate will reset to 2.4% over six-month euro-yen Libor.

The unsecured perpetual subordinated deal represents the first time Japanese investors bought bonds that include both an optional redemption clause as well as a write-down clause, a sign that buyers are willing to buy even riskier debt after MUFG opened the market for T2 in Japan just last June.

Japanese investors have become more open to such securities as the Bank of Japan's quantitative-easing programme keeps local rates at ultra-low levels, making it difficult for buyers to secure decent returns.

MUFG's bail-in clauses grant MUFG the option of cancelling all or part of its interest payments on the bonds at its own discretion.

In addition, the principal and interest on the bonds will be written down or converted to ordinary shares if MUFG's consolidated Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 5.125%.

The principal and interest will be written to zero if MUFG is deemed non-viable.

Despite these risks, the AT1 drew strong demand from life insurers, who contributed to book coverage of 1.7 times, according to DealWatch.

Japanese investors were first exposed to bail-in bonds when MUFG launched the country's first T2 bonds last year.

The sale of those notes were facilitated only after Japanese regulators assured investors that lenders could expect government support before becoming non-viable.

Japan's Deposit Insurance Law was amended in 2013 to allow the government to inject capital into lenders before they get to the point of non-viability.

This explicit support is why Japan is deemed one of the more bank-friendly regimes in Asia.

(Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Timothy Sifert and Daniel Stanton)