SINGAPORE, March 18 (IFR) - Asia Resource Minerals, the controlling shareholder of Indonesian thermal coal producer Berau Coal Energy, has announced details of an exchange offer for its outstanding 12.5% USD450m notes due 2015 and 7.25% USD500m notes due 2017.

A steering committee holding 23.7% of the outstanding notes has agreed the terms, as has Nathaniel Rothschild's NR Holdings.

The 2015s will be exchanged for new notes maturing in July 2019 and the 2017s for new notes due December 2020. The new notes will pay coupons of 6.75% for the first 18 months, of which 3.0% will be in cash and 3.75% payment in kind; 7.5% for months 19-30, comprising 3.5% in cash and 4.0% PIK; 8.0% for months 31-42, comprising 4.5% in cash and 3.5% PIK; 8.25% paid entirely in cash for months 43-54; and 9.0% paid in cash thereafter. The coupons will be paid on a monthly basis.

"The key is to conserve cash while the coal prices are down, and the coupon structure with the PIK works nicely," said one bondholder.

Berau will also buy back some of the notes in the coming years. From the first anniversary of the issue, Berau will use 50% of its excess cash for two years to tender for the notes.

The issuer will be allowed to buy them back at any time, as long as it pays a predetermined premium. The premium for buying back the 2019s is 4.0% in months 1-12; 3.0% in months 13-24; 2.0% in months 25-36; and 1.0% in months 37-48. The premium to buy back the 2020s is 5.0% in months 1-12; 4.0% in months 13-24; 3.0% in months 25-36; 2.0% in months 37-48 and 1.0% in months 49-60. Thereafter, there is no premium.

Bondholders signing to the agreement will receive a fee equivalent to 0.2% of the principal amount of their holdings, plus a further 0.2% early-bird bonus if they sign up on or before March 31.

Berau will use USD118.75m to repay the outstanding principal amount on the existing notes, with USD100m in proceeds of a HR Holdings-underwritten new equity issue plus cash on hand. Also, the company will use an additional USD23.75m to repay the new notes once it obtains a USD50m revolving credit facility.

Moelis is advising the steering committee, and Houlihan Lokey is advising the company.

Berau's first proposal had been to restructure only the 2015s and keep the coupon at 12.5%, but pay 5.25% of that in kind and extend the maturity to February 2017. Then, it extended the restructuring proposal to both series of notes, with Berau understood to have proposed cutting the coupon to 2%-3% and extending the maturity to 2021 or later. (Reporting By Daniel Stanton, editing by Dharsan Singh)