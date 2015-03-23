HONG KONG, March 23 (IFR) - Mongolia will struggle
to repay its debts in the next three years, analysts and
investors have warned, if it is unable to reverse a drop in
economic growth.
Despite the country's vast reserves of gold, copper and
coal, weak commodity prices have weighed heavily on Mongolia's
finances. GDP growth of 7.8% in 2014 is still outpacing many of
its regional neighbours, but it is down substantially from
earlier years. Growth fell to 11.3% in 2013 from 17.5% in 2011,
according to the World Bank.
Weaker revenue from mining has significantly harmed the
government's finances. One of the most glaring examples is in
its external liquidity resources, which fell to just over US$1bn
this January from US$4bn in January 2013, according to Fitch.
Mongolia has become more reliant on a bilateral swap
agreement with China. The People's Bank of China had previously
capped this agreement to Rmb10bn (US$1.6bn), but, in July 2014,
this was ratcheted up to Rmb15bn.
The Mongolian Government has US$1bn of sovereign bonds due
in January 2018 and, in 2017, it will have to repay some of its
swap agreements with China. It has also not helped matters that
the local currency, the tugrik, has lost 42% of its value
against the US dollar in the last two years.
Analysts believe that there is sufficient time to resolve
these problems and that much of these obligations can probably
be refinanced.
However, the worry is that the situation could worsen before
it improves and, as such, Mongolia could struggle to repay debt
and face a ratings downgrade. Both will make refinancing more
complicated and expensive.
"Mongolia's B2 rating suggests that a default is not
imminent," said Anushka Shah, an analyst at Moody's, which cut
its sovereign rating from B1 last July. "However, the rating is
considered speculative and is subject to high credit risk.
"The government has a window to resolve these
vulnerabilities, but, as time goes by, the window closes. Large
repayments are due in 2017 and 2018, and that time horizon is
not that far away."
The government has also given mixed signals over foreign
ownership rights in certain industries. In particular, disputes
over the vast Oyu Tolgoi mining project, a joint venture between
Mongolia and Rio Tinto , have spooked foreign
direct investors.
This uncertainty has rattled FDI, which fell 81% year on
year, according to the country's central bank.
The dispute over Oyu Tolgoi has been going on since 2012
and, while observers believe an agreement will eventually be
reached, they say some sort of deal is needed soon.
"Activity has certainly slowed," said a Hong Kong-based
foreign investor. "There are fewer expats there and less money.
There are good-quality companies there, but nothing is really
insulated from mining.
"It's also pretty clear to everyone there that the
government spends on programmes that don't have much economic
impact on the ground. The government's inability to finance
those projects is stressing the economy. Then, the concerns over
Rio Tinto are there, and investors ask themselves if Rio can't
win an argument there, what chance do I have?"
(Reporting By Spencer Anderson, editing by Steve Garton,
Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)