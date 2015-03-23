HONG KONG, March 23 (IFR) - Indonesian issuers may have to wait a while before returning to the international bond markets as selloffs in the country's currency and sovereign bonds have pushed yields higher.

After being among the best performers in emerging Asia earlier this year, Indonesia's US dollar sovereign bonds have sold off heavily since the beginning of March amid a reversal in the rupiah and concerns over a looming US rate hike.

The country's 4.35% 2024s have widened about 36bp in the past two weeks, erasing half of their gains since the start of this year. Yields on the 5.125% 2045s have also weakened a similar level during the same period, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

"Indonesia remains vulnerable to US rates and this should increase as we move closer to a Fed lift-off," said a March 17 Nomura report. Flows into the country tumbled to Rp7trn (US$531m) in February from Rp39trn in January, the report added.

A drop in the rupiah further shook investor sentiment towards Indonesian credits. The currency fell to its weakest level since the Asian financial crisis last Monday to 13,245 against a strengthening US dollar, making overseas debt repayments more expensive for both the sovereign and local companies. The currency is emerging Asia's worst performer so far in 2015, having weakened 6% against the dollar.

This has seen yields on Indonesian high-yield corporate bonds go up, crimping their recent better performances relative to Chinese and Indian peers after reversing a 100bp tightening since the beginning of the year. The backdrop has made bankers reluctant to bring Indonesian credits to market.

"People are probably a bit concerned about the rupiah," said one banker. "The entire market has been fairly weak and we haven't seen a strong pricing day for Chinese or Indonesian high yield for the past week and a half. It's a relatively weak market right now and it's amazing how quickly it's changed."

Solusi Tunas Pratama, the last Indonesian issuer to hit the international bond markets, saw its US$300m 6.25% 2020s widen to a bid of 6.935% as of last Wednesday, ahead of the US Fed's latest policy statement, according to Eikon. Meanwhile, Tower Bersama's US$350m 5.25% 2022s were also trading below par, according to Tradeweb.

Deutsche Bank downgraded its outlook on the Indonesian high-yield sector on March 13 because of strong performances year to date and a weaker rupiah.

Attractive valuations

Despite the weakness, some analysts and investors see Indonesia's sovereign and corporate fundamentals as strong enough for them to take advantage of better valuations when the timing is right.

"There has been quite a large depreciation in the rupiah, which repriced corporate credits in Indonesia," said Angus Hui, a fund manager of Asian fixed income at Schroders. "While the currency is still a major driver for Indonesia credits' performances in the near term, we see some opportunities after the correction."

Hui pointed out that the sector was far less vulnerable than it was during the global financial crisis due to an improvement in corporate fundamentals.

"Most Indonesia corporates that have issued bonds have a long operating track records and leverages are at reasonable levels. Some of them have hedged their US dollar liabilities and most are in reasonable shape to ride through the volatility in the currency."

Deutsche Bank has a buy rating on the belly of the Indonesian sovereign curve, such as the 2024s, on bets the supply risk is low in the next three months or so. The bank said a drop in oil prices would benefit Indonesia, too.

"The two bonds sold this year rallied five to seven points, then dropped five to seven points," said Harsh Agrawal, a credit analyst at Deutsche Bank. "Both these bonds were back to par to 101 and we felt things sold off too much and valuations are starting to look cheap. They have recovered three to four points since."

Agrawal admitted he also liked long-dated quasi sovereigns, because that was where the spreads between those bonds and the sovereigns were the highest.

In the high-yield area, Agrawal noted in his report that he preferred bonds with the highest returns. (Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Daniel Stanton, Steve Garton and Dharsan Singh)