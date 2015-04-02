UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SINGAPORE, April 2 (IFR) - Philippine conglomerate San Miguel Corporation has agreed to buy back US$283.624m of its 4.875% US dollar bonds due 2023, under a tender offer.
It will pay to tendering bondholders 95 cents on the dollar, plus accrued interest, which was the clearing price under a Dutch auction.
It had previously indicated it would repurchase up to US$400m of the bonds, at a price of 92.5-95.0. There is a bonus of 125bp for tenders submitted before the early-bird deadline.
ANZ is sole dealer manager and Lynchpin Bondholder Management is tender agent. (Reporting By Daniel Stanton, editing by Dharsan Singh)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.