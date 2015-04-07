UPDATE 1-McDonald's Canada says 95,000 affected in careers website hack
March 31 McDonald's Corp's Canadian unit said on Friday personal information of about 95,000 restaurant job applicants was compromised in a cyber attack on its careers website.
SINGAPORE, April 7 (IFR) - Maybank is planning to issue a Samurai bond, according to a release from Moody's, which has assigned the planned issue an A3 rating.
The amount, tenor and coupon have yet to be finalised.
Maybank said in a stock exchange filing earlier that it planned to sell bonds overseas, but did not state in which country. It said it would raise funds for working capital, general banking and other corporate purposes.
The Malaysian bank last month sold a Rmb410m (US$66m) five-year Formosa and in May last year made its debut in Japan's pro-bond market with a JPY31.1bn (US$259m) three-year issue. (Reporting By Daniel Stanton)
March 31 McDonald's Corp's Canadian unit said on Friday personal information of about 95,000 restaurant job applicants was compromised in a cyber attack on its careers website.
LONDON, March 31 Emerging markets have had a stellar start to the year, with equities delivering world-beating returns in the first 2017 quarter and the Mexican peso topping currency gains with a 10 percent bounce against the dollar.