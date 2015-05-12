SYDNEY, May 12 (IFR) - Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia
has mandated CBA and Nomura to arrange an Australian
and Asian roadshow during the week of May 18 for a potential
capital markets transaction.
Genworth, Australia's biggest provider of lenders' mortgage
insurance, issued a A$140m (US$111m) Lower Tier 2 10-year
non-call five note in June 2011 priced to yield 475bp over
3-month BBSW.
In February this year, one of Genworth's biggest customers,
Westpac, announced it was terminating its lenders mortgage
insurance agreement with the company.
