SINGAPORE, May 12 (IFR) - Property developer and manager Frasers Centrepoint Limited is offering seven-year bonds of up to S$200m (US$149m) at par to yield 3.65%.

Of the total, it is selling S$150m to the public and S$50m to institutional investors.

DBS is sole bookrunner and underwriter of S$50m of the offering, if subscriptions fall short when the offer ends on May 20.

The issuer said it might cancel the offering if it received orders of less than S$75m, and could also increase it to as much as S$500m if the demand was good.

The bonds will be issued in the name of FCL Treasury Pte Ltd with Frasers Centrepoint Ltd as the guarantor. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton, editing by Dharsan Singh)