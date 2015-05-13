SINGAPORE, May 13 (IFR) - Trade and Development Bank of
Mongolia handed investors a one-day gain of as much
as 3% after it paid a hefty premium to issue US dollar bonds on
Tuesday.
TDBM defied volatile market conditions and an uncertain
macro outlook to draw a huge order book for a US$500m
government-guaranteed five-year bond, priced to yield 9.375%.
However, the bonds shot up to 103 in early
secondary trading, a clear sign that the issuer had left value
on the table.
The government guarantee helped TDBM avoid a repeat of last
June's failed offering, when it was forced to scrap a five-year
dollar issue despite offering a yield of 11.25%.
It also lifts the country's access to hard currency, as the
proceeds will be swapped into dollars with the central bank.
But the extent of the premium led some to wonder why TDBM
had not waited for the Mongolian Government to resolve
uncertainty about its two major mining projects before launching
the offering.
"The deal got done, but the timing was quite unfortunate.
Had they waited for the OT-2 (Oyu Tolgoi gold and copper
project) and TT (Tavan Tolgoi coal project) deals to get signed,
buy-side confidence in the overall Mongolia story would have
been much higher," said Florian Schmidt, head of debt capital
markets at high-yield specialist SC Lowy.
"On the spread against the sovereign alone, they had to
leave more than 100bp on the table."
Some investors clearly spotted a bargain. TDBM attracted a
book of more than US$2.3bn from 231 investors, with US buyers
taking half of the 144A/Reg S bonds, an unusually large
proportion for an Asian high-yield issue.
The final pricing for a yield of 9.375% was well inside
initial guidance in the 9.75% area, but it was 280bp above the
interpolated sovereign curve. Some investors and analysts
pointed to 104.5 as fair value, translating to a yield of 8.25%.
The bond is expected to be rated in line with the Mongolian
sovereign at B2/B+.
The Mongolian sovereign 4.125% "Chinggis" bonds due 2018
were trading at 6.22% and its 5.125% due 2022s
at 6.93%, when TDBM opened books, pointing to
an interpolated yield of around 6.6% for a new government-backed
five-year bond.
State-owned Development Bank of Mongolia's
government-guaranteed 2017 notes were trading
well outside the sovereign at around 7.7%, pointing to 8.2% for
a new five-year issue, based on 16bp for each year of extension.
TDBM paid over 100bp more than that.
MINING DECISIONS
Given that TDBM has ample foreign-exchange reserves and
undrawn facilities to pay for its US$330m bond maturing in
September, there was no urgency to come to market while
uncertainty over two huge mining projects depressed investor
sentiment towards Mongolia.
On the other hand, however, it could not be certain when
government approval for those projects would arrive, or whether
rising US interest rates would push up the cost of issuance
later this year.
Rio Tinto is awaiting approval to proceed with the
second stage of the Oyu Tolgoi gold and copper project, known as
OT-2, of which 34% is under the control of the Mongolian
Government. Meanwhile, the government has halted a US$4bn
investment from Mongolian Mining Corporation, China's Shenhua
Energy and Japan's Sumitomo Corporation in Mongolia's Tavan
Tolgoi coal project as it seeks further legislative approvals.
Nationalist politicians have been trying to delay the
approval process, with some sources away from the deal even
suggesting that the success of TDBM's guaranteed bond will be
used to show that the sovereign can access overseas capital
markets without signing away stakes in its natural resources to
foreign companies.
TDBM will swap the proceeds into Mongolian tugrik and use
them for lending. The central bank will conduct the swap, giving
the sovereign access to desperately needed dollars without
technically breaching its debt ceiling, since TDBM will need to
hold the same amount of MNT-denominated government securities
for the guarantee to be valid.
If there had been room under the debt ceiling, there is no
doubt that Mongolia could have issued a sovereign bond more
cheaply. TDBM, though, actually saved on the cost of raising
tugriks, since it might have expected to pay upwards of 12% to
borrow two-year money in the local currency.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, ING and Deutsche Bank were
joint bookrunners.
