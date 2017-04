HONG KONG, May 13 (IFR) - Standard Chartered PLC has mandated SMBC Nikko, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley and Nomura as leads for a multi-tranche offering of Samurai bonds.

The bank is looking to issue fixed-rate notes of three, five and 10 years, as well as floating-rate notes of three and five years. The notes are expected to be rated Aa3/A-/AA-.

Pricing is expected to be set during the last week of the month. (Reporting by Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)