HONG KONG, May 15 (IFR) - China's Huawei Technologies raised
its international profile this week with an investor-friendly
debut bond, scotching fears that US cybersecurity concerns would
leave it struggling to attract a following.
The US$1bn 4.125% 10-year deal drew a massive, US$8.5bn
order book even though it came with no rating in a volatile
market.
Huawei, which US politicians have accused of spying for
China, paid a handsome premium over comparable credits, and was
by far the most popular Asian new issue in the US dollar market
this week. The US$8.5bn order book trumped the response for
Trade and Development Bank of Mongolia, China General Nuclear
Power and Agile Property Holdings.
"Huawei is not known for being transparent, but wanted to
change that and demonstrate that is more investor friendly,"
said one banker close to the deal.
For its last bond issue in the CNH market, Huawei required
investors to sign a confidentiality agreement to receive a
prospectus. That requirement was dropped for its US dollar
debut, a sign that Huawei is embracing international standards
in an effort to be transparent.
The leads emphasised that Huawei's debut offering was
intended to develop a relationship with international investors
and, even at the expense of paying a double-digit premium over
comparables like Tencent and Alibaba.
The bonds priced at 99.006 to yield 195bp over US
Treasuries.
Even though investors see Huawei's credit fundamentals as
being similar to those of Tencent, rated A2/A by Moody's and
Standard & Poor's, and Alibaba, an A1/A+/A+ credit, the lack of
a rating meant investors expected a premium for the lack of
access to the company's financials. Tencent and Alibaba are
listed, while Huawei is a private company.
Bankers said investors were looking for an extra spread of
about 50bp, but final pricing yielded less than that. Tencent's
3.8% 2025s were quoted at G+163bp and Alibaba's 3.6% 2024s were
at G+159bp.
Two bankers on the deal stressed that Huawei had room to
tighten further from final pricing on the back of the strong
order book, but decided to leave more juice on the table to
build support for future issuance.
"To be frank, we could have priced at 185bp and most
accounts, including sovereign wealth funds, still supported the
190bp mark," said one of the bankers.
The bonds soared the following day, gaining more than a
point even after the yield on the 10-year US Treasuries jumped
to its highest since November.
Cybersecurity concerns
Bankers declined to comment on whether Huawei's gesture of
goodwill towards investors was related to US allegations that
the company is involved in cyber-espionage for the Chinese
Government, which have prevented it from making inroads into the
US market.
"The premium does not factor that in," said the banker. "It
did not come up during the roadshow."
He added that the decision to issue the bond in the Reg S
format was a natural first step for a Chinese issuer before
heading to the more disclosure-heavy 144A market, rather than a
decision to steer clear of US investors due to security issues.
Bankers also noted that offshore US and European investors
were allocated a combined 23% of the bonds, in a sign that these
concerns were largely ignored.
Huawei also received bids of at least US$200m each from some
sovereign wealth funds, which surprised syndicate bankers. These
state-owned buyers, along with insurers, were allocated 35%.
Fund managers received 58%, banks got 4% and corporations
and private banks got 3%.
Although it is Huawei's first foray into the US dollar bond
markets, the exercise is not intended to boost its liquidity.
Huawei's total debt-to-Ebitda ratio stood at 0.7x last year
and its free cashflow-to-total debt was at 125%, according to
the deal prospectus.
The issue, however, will help the Shenzhen-based company
build a longer credit curve. Its longest-dated bonds are the
Rmb1.6bn (US$258m) 4.55% September 2017s.
The issuer is Proven Honour Capital and the
guarantor will be Huawei Investment & Holding Co.
Investors have a change-of-control put at 101% if the Union
of Huawei Investment & Holding - the group of employees that own
the company - ceases to have control of the guarantor.
ANZ, Bank of China (Hong Kong), DBS, ING and Standard
Chartered were joint bookrunners.
