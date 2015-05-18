SINGAPORE, May 18 (IFR) - Beijing State-Owned Assets
Management, rated A2/A/A, has opened books for a
dual-tranche benchmark offering of Reg S-only US dollar bonds.
A five-year tranche is indicated to yield 185bp over US
Treasuries area and a 10-year to yield T+230bp area.
The bonds will be issued in the name of Beijing State-Owned
Assets Management (Hong Kong) Company Limited and come with a
keepwell deed from Beijing State-Owned Assets Management Company
Limited.
The bonds are expected to be rated A3/A-/A. Proceeds will be
used to refinance existing debt, for working capital and general
corporate purposes.
Citigroup and UBS (B&D) are joint global co-ordinators and
bookrunners. The deal will price as early as today.
(Reporting by Daniel Stanton, editing by Dharsan Singh)