HONG KONG, May 18 (IFR) - Industrial Commercial Bank of China plans to issue a five-year USD bond through its Dubai International Financial Centre branch at a yield indicated at Treasuries plus 145bp area.

The benchmark issue, ICBC's first issue through its Middle East branch, could price today.

Citigroup, Emirates NBD, ICBC International and National Bank of Abu Dhabi have been mandated for the deal.

The Reg S bonds will be listed on the Irish Stock Exchange and Nasdaq Dubai under English law. The issue is expected to get an A1 rating from Moody's. (Reporting by Spencer Anderson, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)