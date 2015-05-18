HONG KONG, May 18 (IFR) - Industrial Commercial Bank of
China plans to issue a five-year USD bond through
its Dubai International Financial Centre branch at a yield
indicated at Treasuries plus 145bp area.
The benchmark issue, ICBC's first issue through its Middle
East branch, could price today.
Citigroup, Emirates NBD, ICBC International and National
Bank of Abu Dhabi have been mandated for the deal.
The Reg S bonds will be listed on the Irish Stock Exchange
and Nasdaq Dubai under English law. The issue is expected to get
an A1 rating from Moody's.
(Reporting by Spencer Anderson, editing by Dharsan Singh and
Daniel Stanton)