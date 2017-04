SYDNEY, May 18 (IFR) - Macquarie Bank (A2/A/A) has mandated Citigroup, HSBC, JP Morgan and Macquarie Capital to arrange investor meetings in Asia, Europe and the US beginning next week for a potential US dollar 144A/Reg S transaction.

On January 14, Australia's largest investment bank raised US$750m from a 2.4% five-year 144A/Reg S bond, priced at 99.780 for a yield of 2.447%, 115bp over US Treasuries. (Reporting by John Weavers, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)