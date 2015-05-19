UPDATE 1-Taiwan's Fubon to sell out of Dutch insurer Delta Lloyd
* Fubon stocks down 0.6 pct, behind Taiwan's broader market (Recasts, adds comments, details on planned sale)
HONG KONG, May 19 (IFR) - ICBC's Singapore branch is marketing a three-year US dollar benchmark bond to yield around 125bp over US Treasuries.
The issuer has ratings of A1 from Moody's and A from Standard & Poor's. The Reg S-only senior unsecured notes, which are expected to score an A1 from Moody's, will be drawn down from a US$4bn EMTN programme.
ANZ, Citigroup, DBS, ICBC Singapore and Standard Chartered are joint bookrunners. (Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)
* Fubon stocks down 0.6 pct, behind Taiwan's broader market (Recasts, adds comments, details on planned sale)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, March 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a final rating of 'BBB-' to Heartland Bank Limited's (HBL, BBB/Stable) AUD20 million floating-rate subordinated notes. The notes are unsecured obligations of HBL and mature on 7 April 2027. Early redemption at the option of HBL is possible on the first interest payment date falling five years after issuance, or any interest payment date thereafter, subject to written approval by the Re