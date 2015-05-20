S.Korea's Daewoo Shipbuilding to get new, conditional, $2.6 bln bailout -regulator
* Bailout conditional on creditors agreeing to debt-equity swap, grace period
SYDNEY, May 20 (IFR) - Queensland Treasury Corp has mandated ANZ and Citigroup as joint lead managers for a tap of its existing A$6.585bn (US$5.26bn) 5.75% July 22 2024 line.
The Aa1/AA+ state funding arm issued its last syndicated bond on April 25 with a A$750m tap of its 4,25% July 21 2023 line to lift the outstanding size to A$6.317bn. The reopening priced at 109.354 for a yield of 2.96%, 56.5bp over the April 2023 Australian Commonwealth government bond. (Reporting By John Weavers, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)
TAIPEI, March 23 Taiwan stocks were mostly flat in cautious trade on Thursday ahead of the central bank's policy meeting later in the day, at which it is widely expected to hold rates steady.