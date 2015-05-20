SINGAPORE, May 20 (IFR) - The proposed restructuring of
Berau Coal Energy took another farcical turn, as
parent company Asia Resource Minerals said former Berau
president director Amir Sambodo had refused to vacate his
position and would not let his replacement or the CFO into the
firm's head office.
ARMS said Sambodo had resigned on March 25, but his
replacement, Iskak Wahyudi, was not able to take his seat until
the minutes of Berau's extraordinary general meeting of April 30
had been lodged.
The company is currently in talks with the Indonesian
Financial Services Authority and the Indonesian Stock Exchange,
which have raised concerns about potential irregularities in the
EGM.
ARMS, which holds an 84.7% stake in Berau, has said Sambodo
"purports to continue to remain in his position as president
director and is engaging in conduct that is wholly unsupported
by the company and to the detriment of the ability of the
company to maintain adequate supervision and control of the PT
Berau Group".
It also said that the company's CFO, chief mining officer,
new president director and new president commissioner were being
denied access to the head office and had only limited access to
Berau's IT, accounting systems and bank account information.
Moody's yesterday downgraded Berau's bonds and its corporate
family rating to Caa2 from Caa1, both with a negative outlooks.
"The downgrade to Caa2 reflects Moody's view that it is
increasingly uncertain whether BCE will be able to execute its
proposed notes exchange prior to the maturity of its bonds on 8
July 2015" said Brian Grieser, a Moody's vice president and
senior analyst.
"Competing bids to acquire the equity of Asia Resource
Minerals (ARMS), an 84.7% owner of BCE, have already delayed
restructuring plans and will obstruct restructuring efforts
until the board of ARMS reconvenes its general meeting of
shareholders to vote on the proposed restructuring plan and the
ARMS acquisition proposals."
Berau's US$450m 2015 bonds were quoted at
58/60 today, according to Tradeweb, unchanged from yesterday.
ARMS adjourned a vote scheduled for last week on the
proposed restructuring and had yet to announce a new date.
There have been two rival approaches for ARMS. Asia Coal
Energy Ventures, a vehicle managed by hedge fund Argyle Street
Management and funded by the Widjaja family's Sinarmas Group,
launched a takeover bid last month, before NR Holdings, in
partnership with Russia's largest coal producer, Siberian Coal
Energy Company (SUEK), expressed an intention to launch an
offer.
(Reporting by Daniel Stanton, editing by Dharsan Singh)