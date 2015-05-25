* BOC Aviation treasurer eyes regular issues in global and
local markets
By Frances Yoon
HONG KONG, May 25 (IFR) - When Asia's richest man, Li
Ka-shing, announced plans last year to enter Asia's growing
aircraft leasing market, the move instantly put the sector on
the radar screens for global investors.
Li's Cheung Kong Holdings agreed to buy 60 aircraft for
US$2bn in November. Cheung Kong is also in discussions to buy a
US$5bn aircraft portfolio from global player AWAS Aviation
Capital, and is teaming up with Japan's Mitsubishi
Corp.
He is far from the first to ramp up investment in Asia's
growing aircraft-leasing market.
Bank of China made its move into aircraft leasing with the
acquisition of the former Singapore Aircraft Leasing Enterprise
in 2006 and has built BOC Aviation into the largest
aircraft lessor in Asia, with a fleet of 250 owned and managed
aircraft.
The Singapore-based lessor is now using the growing appetite
for the sector to raise long-term funding at competitive rates
and increase the amount of debt it issues in the international
bond markets.
In the interim, BOC Aviation has become less dependent on
bank funding, a sign of a maturing company that is diversifying
its funding resources to fuel growth. Bond issuance now accounts
for a third of its debt from less than 5% before its first
dollar bond in 2012.
"Many lenders and investors now look at aircraft lessors as
being the most prudent way to get exposure in the aviation space
with lessors intermediating airline risk through strong asset
management capability and diverse portfolios," said Peter Davis,
head of treasury at BOC Aviation.
The company planned to issue bonds of US$1bn to US$1.5bn per
annum over the next few years and possibly more to refinance
existing maturities, said Davis.
Offerings will be a combination of US dollars, as well as
local currencies, such as Australia, Singapore dollars and
offshore renminbi, or CNH, which can be swapped back to US
dollars.
BOC Aviation has already been benefiting from growing
interest from fixed-income investors. It first issued
international bonds in 2012, raising US$500m, but printed nearly
double that in 2014.
So far this year, it has already issued almost US$900m in
bonds, including its first foray into the 144A/Reg S market.
The latest US$500m five-year bond, priced to yield 170bp over US
Treasuries, not only brought its pricing in line with more
established US peers, such as Air Lease Corp, but also saw half
of the offering allocated to US investors.
"Following on from our debut 144A/Reg S issuance, we would
like to revisit that market at least once a year as part of this
issuance programme," Davis said.
BOC Aviation's pace of growth should support these
ambitions. The company reaped a record net profit after tax of
US$308.6m, an increase of 11% year on year, according to its
annual report. It also earned an upgrade to A- from BBB in
March.
Davis says the lessor will continue to issue in Asian local
currency markets, which gives it an benefit of lowering funding
costs versus US and European peers. BOC Aviation priced a
SGD145m (US$109m) 10-year bond at 3.93% earlier this month.
At 1.9%, BOC Aviation has one of the cheapest average
interest costs relative to other aircraft-leasing companies last
year, according to a recent deal prospectus. However, the
company also has a moderately higher leverage than similarly
rated peers, according to Standard & Poor's.
BOC Aviation will maintain a ratio of funds from operations
(FFO) to debt of 9%-10% and a ratio of debt to capital of about
80% over the next 24 months, the credit agency said this month.
This is why funding options like securitisations are not viable,
says Davis, since it may cost more than an unsecured bond. It
will also put constraints on its ability to lease and sell
aircraft.
However, the company's plan to expand its debt-issuance
programme comes as the market environment threatens to become
more volatile in the coming months with the US Federal Reserve
looking for the right time to raise interest rates. Still, Davis
says he does not plan to sell short-term bonds to counter that
prospect.
"We don't see ourselves issuing in shorter tenors in a
higher interest-rate environment as, while there is obviously a
cost saving from doing so, it needs to be balanced out against
the additional near-term refinancing requirements that are
created as a result."
Boeing estimates that China alone will need over 6,000 new
aircraft over the next two decades, a growth rate that could
outpace the developed markets.
Other aircraft leasing peers are also taking stock of rising
investor appetite. Singapore-based Avation Capital sold a
US$100m bond from its new MTN programme last week.
A fast-growing market also means more competition from the likes
of Cheung Kong. Other Chinese lenders with similar leasing
businesses, such as China Development Bank and ICBC, are also
looking to expand.
Nevertheless, Davis is keen to highlight the growing
interest as a sign of the market's appeal.
"Cheung Kong's involvement in the sector as an equity
investor in aircraft leasing is a good indication of the
increasing Asian investor interest in our business, which offers
consistent and stable risk-adjusted returns."
(Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh, Steve
Garton and Daniel Stanton)