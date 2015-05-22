* Kangaroo leader KfW finally crosses Tasman Sea
By John Weavers
SYDNEY, May 22 (IFR) - New Zealand's local bond market has
welcomed two first-time foreign issuers in five days, in the
latest sign of the Kiwi dollar's growing international clout.
KfW, Germany's Triple A rated government guaranteed
agency, priced a NZ$650m (US$478m) five-year debut on Wednesday,
following hot on the heels of a NZ$350m four-year deal from
regional German agency Landeskreditbank
Baden-Wuerttemberg-Foerderbank, or L-Bank, on May 15.
The latest Kauri bonds, sold by foreign issuers in the local
New Zealand dollar market, bring this year's tally of new issues
to NZ$4.9bn, putting the market well on course to break 2014's
annual record of NZ$6.3bn. The previous high of NZ$5.5bn was set
in 2007.
KfW is by some distance the biggest foreign issuer in the
Australian dollar market, with over A$30bn (US$24bn) of Kangaroo
bonds outstanding, but it has never before issued across the
Tasman Sea.
The German agency's debut points to the Kauri market's
diversification benefits and represents a welcome broadening of
the market, which has been relying on larger deals from a small
pool of existing issuers for its recent growth.
Seven supranational, sovereign and agency issuers account for
over 80% of all outstanding Kauri bonds.
Global demand
A broader pool of issuers will help satisfy rising offshore
demand for high-quality New Zealand dollar fixed-income
products. Asian central banks and official institutions,
European real-money accounts and a broad range of Japanese
investors are among the biggest buyers. KfW placed more than
half of its notes outside New Zealand.
Not only does the Aaa/AA/AA rated country benefit from a
strong economy and a stable political and regulatory
environment, but New Zealand government bond yields are also the
highest in the developed world.
Ten-year NZGBs are yielding 3.79%, 84bp more than
Australia's 2.93% return while US, UK and Canadian 10-year
sovereigns pay 2.20%, 1.98% and 1.75%, respectively. Even after
the recent reversal, German 10-year Bunds yield just 0.65% and
10-year Japanese Government bonds 0.4%.
Non-residents hold a record high 70% of outstanding New
Zealand sovereign bonds (as of April 2015) and as the central
government's borrowing needs decline, the Kauri market has
helped pick up the slack.
Net sovereign issuance turned negative in fiscal year
2014-15 with planned gross sales of NZ$8.0bn, NZ$700m less than
the redemptions due in the period, primarily through a NZ$7.67bn
bond that matured on April 15.
Net sovereign issuance is set to turn positive again in the
next fiscal year that begins on July 1. The New Zealand Debt
Management Office projects net government bond sales of NZ$6.8bn
in 2015-2016 and NZ$7.0bn in 2016-2017 before net supply turns
negative again.
Theoretically this suggests there may some be switching into
NZGBs and out of Kauris going forward, although a local
syndication manager has seen little evidence of this before.
"I'm not saying there will be no substitution effect but the
supply of NZGBs doesn't appear to have impacted Kauri issuance.
There was no surge in Kauri issuance after April's huge
maturity, indeed it was higher beforehand. Historically both
markets have tended to increase at the same time," he said.
Kangaroos ahead
The Kauri market remains underdeveloped compared with its
Kangaroo neighbour. The Australian economy is 7.5 times the size
of New Zealand's, but the Kangaroo market is a full 30 times
bigger.
Growth in the Kauri market is ultimately restricted by the
country's much smaller savings pool in comparison with
Australia, home to the world's fourth-biggest pension pot.
Furthermore, unlike the Kangaroo market, offshore banks and
corporates are deterred from issuing in Kauris by the
authorities' demands that local funds focus on credits with New
Zealand-related businesses following the global financial
crisis.
From 2004-07 Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, HBOS, Bank of
America and Citigroup all issued Kauri bonds, before spreads on
their notes blew out by 1000bp or more at the height of the
global crisis. No international banks have visited since.
Two corporate issuers, Telstra and Coca Cola Amatil, have issued
in New Zealand dollars in recent years, but both have
significant operations in New Zealand.
KFW's 3.75% May 29 2020s priced at 99.369406 for a yield of
3.89%, equivalent to 64bp over the April 2020 New Zealand
Government bond.
Offshore investors bought 59% of KfW's debut Kauri. Central
banks and official institutions were allocated 41%, banks 35%
and asset managers 24%.
(Reporting By John Weavers, editing by Steve Garton and Daniel
Stanton)