* Treasurers under pressure to keep relationship banks on side

By Spencer Anderson

HONG KONG, May 25 (IFR) - Corporate treasurers say the tougher regulatory requirments facing banks are forcing them to hire greater numbers of bookrunners for their bond issues.

The number of bookrunners on Asian bond deals is continuing to escalate, but corporate issuers say they are under pressure to hire more of their relationship banks, as regulations have increased the importance of keeping banks on side.

In recent weeks, a string of Asian bond issues have sported an unusually high number of bookrunners. Shanghai Electric's 600m five-year bond last week featured 12 bookrunners, while Garuda Indonesia has hired 15 banks to arrange global investor meetings.

Last month, China Cinda Asset Management's US$3bn dual-tranche offering had 17 bookrunners, a record for a US dollar issue from Asia. Seven Asian issuers have hired 10 or more bookrunners for a dollar bond this year.

Steve Baseby, associate policy and technical director at the Association of Corporate Treasurers, which represents 4,000 companies globally, explained that this trend has worsened as higher capital requirements and stricter compliance rules have made raised banks' costs of doing business.

"Keeping the relationship with the banks becomes more critical as bank balance sheets are getting more tied up in securing capital," said Baseby.

"The important thing here is the background of the changing regulatory environment. It doesn't matter how big you are. Banks still have to do a KYC and credit analysis and set up trading systems. You can't just cold-call banks up to do a trade."

One treasurer at a major Asian issuer said that many times they had to resort to using passive bookrunners to compensate relationship banks without having too many active bookrunners on a deal.

Another treasurer who recently hired more than 10 bookrunners for a US dollar bond said that some banks were not even paid, but were listed as bookrunners simply to improve their standing on league tables.

Their comments underline the intense competition in Asia's fast-growing international bond market, and the lengths companies will go to keep their banks happy.

Neither side is especially satisfied. Bankers say that while double-digit numbers of bookrunners are the exception rather than the norm, it is becoming more normal to see six or more bookrunners on a deal, even if it is a small issue. They complain that this makes deals more complicated and less efficient, and also reduces their cut of the underwriting fees.

Treasurers would prefer to use fewer banks, but are being forced into a scenario where their banks hold substantial sway.

Since the 2008 crisis, rising compliance costs have forced banks to review their coverage models. Several international banks have slashed their Asian client bases, finding it better to walk away if it is not getting enough business out of a relationship.

Multinational firms need banks that can operate in various countries, currencies and asset classes. Finding a new bank can take considerable time, as a new lender would have to carry out extensive due diligence reporting before a relationship could start.

The situation has become something of a Catch-22. Banks complain there are too many of them on deals, cutting into each bookrunner's fee, but are unwilling to give up any ground to their rivals for fear of missing out on the next big deal. In any case, it appears that getting on deals will be as important to the banks as it will be for issuers.

"Banks will complain about it because that is the nature of the business and part of the game," Baseby added. "At the moment they are probably all complaining about it because they are losing money." (Reporting By Spencer Anderson, editing by Daniel Stanton and Steve Garton)