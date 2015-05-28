SINGAPORE, May 28 (IFR) - Global Logistic Properties
has release price guidance for a yield in the area of
210bp over Treasuries for an offering of Reg S-only US dollar
10-year bonds.
Citigroup and Deutsche Bank are joint global co-ordinators
on the offering, as well as joint bookrunners with DBS. The
notes are expected to be rated in line with the issuer at rated
Baa2/BBB+ (Moody's/Fitch).
GLP provides logistics facilities in China, Japan, Brazil
and the US. Sovereign wealth fund GIC Private Ltd owns a 35.75%
stake in the Singapore-listed company.
