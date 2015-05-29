HONG KONG, May 29 (IFR) - China Life is set to be the first PRC insurer to adopt stricter regulations aimed at mitigating liquidity risks as the country battles rising debt and a slowing economy.

China's largest insurer plans to launch its first capital deal compliant with the China Insurance Regulatory Commission's new rules requiring companies under its watch to beef up capital ratios, based on their risk assets, and improve risk management.

China Life has mandated BNP Paribas, Citigroup and HSBC as joint global coordinators and a bond offering is imminent.

New China Life is another potential issuer, according to Sally Yim, a senior credit officer at Moody's.

The rules, known as China's Risk-Oriented Solvency System (C-ROSS), will help mitigate aggressive investments in A shares and purchases of overseas assets to offset rising competition stemming from deregulation at home.

"At a time when the industry is deregulating, C-ROSS will provide a backstop on risk in requiring more capital for insurance firms, if they want to go for more risky activities," said Yim.

C-ROSS, finalised in February with an unspecified transition period, also outlines new capital instruments that will make it easier for insurers to fund growth and refinance maturities.

These instruments, some of which will come with loss-absorption features, will give investors a chance to diversify after ingesting billions of dollars worth of bank capital issued in Asia since 2013.

Bankers say the first batch of C-ROSS compliant bonds are likely to come in the form of Core Tier 2, which are preference shares and are similar to the Additional Tier 1 bonds seen in the Basel III banking framework, or Supplementary Tier 1 bonds, which are closer to traditional subordinated debt and can come in the 10-year non-call five format.

CT2s may have loss-absorbing language that is expected to be similar to that on bank capital, such that it will require mandatory writedowns or equity conversion upon a trigger event.

Since the CIRC has not defined what the trigger event would be, the uncertainty could prompt insurers to issue CT2s as perpetual bonds, and avoid including such loss-absorbing features. CT2s require call options no earlier than year five, and the minimum tenor is 10 years.

Meanwhile, ST1s do not need to be loss-absorbing.

Insurers could issue up to 30% of their total core capital in CT2, and up to 100% of total core capital in ST1.

China Life is considering these two formats, say sources close to the discussions.

Bankers expect preference shares and subordinated debt from insurers to receive strong support from investors, given the rarity value of these bonds.

Ample capital Yet, bankers admit supply may be limited, at least in the first three years, because Chinese insurers are better capitalised than the banks, which makes issuing these bonds less urgent.

Chinese insurers' solvency margin ratios are well over the preferred level of 150% under C-ROSS. For example, China Life's ratio stood at 294.5% as of the end of last year.

Still, their increasing foreign currency exposure via overseas expansion and China's willingness to grow multi-national firms could entice more insurers to consider issuing C-ROSS capital as an alternative to common equity.

"Their global peer groups maximised their hybrid usage of capital to optimise their balance sheets," said the banker. "As the Chinese internationalise and compete with those issuers, they are likely to do the same in moving away from the more expensive equity fundraisings. Now, they have the format to do it."

These new bonds will also allow any missed distributions to be cumulative, which is not allowed for bank capital in China. Bankers say the relatively stronger credit fundamentals of the Chinese insurers will also give them an edge over bank capital.

The first offshore perpetual from a Chinese insurer came last September, when China Taiping Insurance Holdings sold a US$600m non-call five-year subordinated perpetual in the Reg S market. (Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Steve Garton, Dharsan Singh, Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)