HONG KONG, June 2 (IFR) - Taiwanese life insurance firms have cooled their frenzied bond buying, after record monthly purchases sapped cash balances and pushed them close to permitted trading limits.

Foreign currency issues in Taiwan have surged this year as firms from Goldman Sachs to AT&T have taken advantage of rampant demand from yield-hungry local insurers.

According to senior officials at Taiwanese asset managers, as well as bankers who recently marketed bonds there, life insurers have become more selective in their purchases as their ability to buy new bond issues has shrunken significantly.

"Many insurance companies have used up their trading limits. So, they don't have much room to buy. Many hit their limits after the Deutsche Bank deal this month," said Ray Cheng, head of rates and credit trading at SinoPac Securities.

The Deutsche deal was a Rmb1.65bn (US$266m) five-year Formosa that priced at 4.3%.

"They aren't buying as much as they used to and have to look for other options. They are lobbying the Financial Supervisory Commission to buy more, but negotiations are ongoing."

In May 2014, the FSC ruled that bonds issued in foreign currencies in Taiwan, known as Formosa bonds, would no longer be considered part of the 45% overseas investment cap. With five-year local government bonds paying 1.01%, life insurers have been eager buyers of higher-yielding foreign currency assets.

While the reform helped them buy more Formosa bonds, there are still limits on how much they can buy from one issuer and one sector. Almost every Formosa bond to date has been from the financial sector and some related issuers, such as Deutsche Bank, have issued multiple Formosas.

Figures from the Taipei Exchange show that bond trading volume in Taiwan hit T$1.273trn (US$41.5bn) in March, the busiest month since May 2013. Volume in January was not far behind at T$1.22trn. However, in the intervening month, trading plummeted. In February, it fell to T$436.42bn and, in April, it came in at T$912.75bn. Cheng added that this heavy buying has pushed yields down, and with no Central Bank rate hike on the horizon, Formosa bonds have become less interesting.

Bankers who worked on a recent bond issued out of Hong Kong that had heavy take-up from life insurers, some of which were Taiwanese, described numerous conversations with officials at some such firms who told them that the cash simply was not there anymore.

"Their cash levels are running much lower than before," said a Hong Kong-based syndicate banker. "We've had a lot of conversations with them, and they have been buying a lot since the start of the year, but they've been very frank and said they can't keep buying like they have been because there is less cash available. They had been buying anything close to 4% (yield), but now it's going to take a lot more to get them to invest."

A number of foreign banks recently applied for licences to sell offshore products in Taiwan, believing that the Formosa market will become increasingly important. While they are rightly chasing what had been one of the more buoyant markets in Asia, they could arrive to a much quieter scene than anticipated.

There is optimism however that lobbying efforts with the FSC will be successful. The FSC has stated its clear intention to expand the Formosa market, so market participants believe that ultimately it will loosen investing rules further. (Reporting By Spencer Anderson, editing by Daniel Stanton, Dharsan Singh, Vincent Baby and Steve Garton)