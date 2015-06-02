HONG KONG, June 2 (IFR) - Woori Bank, rated
A1/A-/A-, has announced terms for its inaugural offering of
Additional Tier 1 bonds, expected to come as early as tomorrow
after a series of investor calls.
The Basel III-compliant 144A/Reg S bonds will be issued at a
30-year tenor, which will roll over perpetually if the issuer
does not redeem them.
The bonds are callable from year five at the first optional
redemption date and, thereafter, every five years on the day.
The principal will be fully written down during a
non-viability event, which will take place if Woori is
designated insolvent pursuant to Korea's Act on the Structural
Improvement of the Financial Industry.
Interest-payment cancellations are fully discretionary and
non-cumulative.
The AT1s will rank below the Korean bank's senior
liabilities, but senior to all equity classes, excluding those
that constitute its Tier 2 capital.
The notes will be issued off the company's US$7bn GMTN
programme.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Citigroup,
Commerzbank and Nomura are active bookrunners. BNP Paribas,
Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan are passives.
(Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh)