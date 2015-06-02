SINGAPORE, June 2 (IFR) - Philippine property developer Vista Land has launched a tender offer for its USD100m 6.75% 2018s and USD350m 7.45% 2019s.

It is offering a fixed price of 102.5% of face value for the 2018s, and 104.75% for the 2019s. There is no early-bird fee.

DBS and HSBC are joint dealer managers on the offer, which will close on June 10.

The company also said it planned to establish a new MTN programme. (Reporting by Daniel Stanton, editing by Dharsan Singh)