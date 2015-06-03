HONG KONG, June 3 (IFR) - Bharti Airtel has announced guidance for an offering of 10-year US dollar benchmark bonds to yield around 220bp over US Treasuries.

The notes are expected to be rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB-.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, HSBC and Standard Chartered are joint bookrunners.

(Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)