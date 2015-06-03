Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
HONG KONG, June 3 (IFR) - Lenovo is expected to price five-year Dim Sum bond to yield around 5.375%. The notes could price as early as today.
ABC, Citigroup and DBS are joint global co-ordinators, as well as joint line managers and bookrunners with ANZ, Barclays, BNP Paribas, China Construction Bank, Credit Suisse, MUFG, Shanghai Pudong Development Bank and Standard Chartered.
The Reg S senior unsecured bonds will be listed in Hong Kong under English law.
The issuer is not rated. (Reporting By Spencer Anderson, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)