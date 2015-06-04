SINGAPORE, June 4 (IFR) - A surge in bond offerings in May has given a boost to the year-to-date issuance volume in the Singapore dollar bond market.

Notes worth some S$3.4bn (US$2.5bn) were printed last month, bringing the total sold so far this year to more than S$10bn.

Although this figure was S$1bn shy of the S$11bn sold in the first five months of last year, the momentum of issuance in May was well up on that in January, when bonds of just S$638.4m were printed.

"The second quarter of the year is reflective of a market coming back to normalcy," said Clifford Lee, head of fixed income at DBS Bank. "We will continue to see the momentum build for the second half of the year."

DBS Bank held the top position as of end-May, with a market share of around 42%. OCBC was next with around 22%, a vast improvement from last year, when it had only a negligible 8% market share. Bankers expect a slight slowdown in June, which is traditionally muted as it coincides with a one-month school vacation.

But the factors which supported the primary market in May will remain, such as low and stable rates, the end of the prior dearth of supply and a shortage of investment alternatives.

That said, volatility could rise over the course of the year due to macro issues related to the timing of the first US Federal Reserve rate hike and to the risk of a Greek default.

Most of the flows in May came in the second half of the month, when Singapore dollar SOR rates settled after a particularly volatile period on the back of choppy US Treasuries. The three-year and five-year SOR rates have moved within narrow ranges after spiking 20bp-30bp in early May. They were quoted at 1.6875% and 2.13% on Wednesday.

Analysts suggest that SOR rates will stay around current levels for the rest of the year.

Debt bankers say deep concerns over potential bond defaults among issuers in the oil-and-gas sector have diminished substantially, partly because of recovering oil prices and also because several of these issuers have announced plans to refinance debt maturing this year.

Ezra announced at the weekend that it would raise US$300m from a rights issue and a convertible bond to refinance S$225m of fixed rate notes due this year and a S$150m perpetual securities issue with a call on September 18.

Swiber Holdings has also stated that it planned to call its 9.75% perpetual bonds on September 25. (Reporting By Kit Yin Boey, editing by Dharsan Singh, Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)