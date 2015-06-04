SINGAPORE, June 4 (IFR) - A surge in bond offerings in May
has given a boost to the year-to-date issuance volume in the
Singapore dollar bond market.
Notes worth some S$3.4bn (US$2.5bn) were printed last month,
bringing the total sold so far this year to more than S$10bn.
Although this figure was S$1bn shy of the S$11bn sold in the
first five months of last year, the momentum of issuance in May
was well up on that in January, when bonds of just S$638.4m were
printed.
"The second quarter of the year is reflective of a market
coming back to normalcy," said Clifford Lee, head of fixed
income at DBS Bank. "We will continue to see the momentum build
for the second half of the year."
DBS Bank held the top position as of end-May, with a market
share of around 42%. OCBC was next with around 22%, a vast
improvement from last year, when it had only a negligible 8%
market share. Bankers expect a slight slowdown in June, which is
traditionally muted as it coincides with a one-month school
vacation.
But the factors which supported the primary market in May
will remain, such as low and stable rates, the end of the prior
dearth of supply and a shortage of investment alternatives.
That said, volatility could rise over the course of the year
due to macro issues related to the timing of the first US
Federal Reserve rate hike and to the risk of a Greek default.
Most of the flows in May came in the second half of the
month, when Singapore dollar SOR rates settled after a
particularly volatile period on the back of choppy US
Treasuries. The three-year and five-year SOR rates have moved
within narrow ranges after spiking 20bp-30bp in early May. They
were quoted at 1.6875% and 2.13% on Wednesday.
Analysts suggest that SOR rates will stay around current
levels for the rest of the year.
Debt bankers say deep concerns over potential bond defaults
among issuers in the oil-and-gas sector have diminished
substantially, partly because of recovering oil prices and also
because several of these issuers have announced plans to
refinance debt maturing this year.
Ezra announced at the weekend that it would raise
US$300m from a rights issue and a convertible bond to refinance
S$225m of fixed rate notes due this year and a S$150m perpetual
securities issue with a call on September 18.
Swiber Holdings has also stated that it planned to
call its 9.75% perpetual bonds on September 25.
(Reporting By Kit Yin Boey, editing by Dharsan Singh, Vincent
Baby and Daniel Stanton)