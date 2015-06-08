HONG KONG, June 8 (IFR) - South Korea's Busan Bank , rated A2/BBB+ (Moody's/Fitch), has announced final price guidance on a three-year Samurai bond to yield 42bp over yen offer-side swaps.

The offering was originally shown to investors last week at a yield in the 40bp-50bp area. The issue will price tomorrow.

JCR sees Busan as an A rated long-term issuer and has a similar view of its foreign senior unsecured debt.

Daiwa, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley and Mizuho are leads on the offering. (Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)