By Kit Yin Boey
SINGAPORE, June 10 (IFR) - French bank BPCE has
kicked off bookbuilding on a Singapore-dollar issue of Basel
III-compliant Tier 2 capital, its first offering in the city's
local debt market, according to terms of the offering seen by
IFR.
The deal is BPCE's third subordinated debt issue in the
Asian currency markets so far this year, as European banks
diversify their funding sources to beef up capital in line with
new international guidelines laid out following the financial
crisis.
On Tuesday, France's Credit Agricole picked banks for an
issue of yen-denominated (Samurai) Tier 2 debt, following in the
footsteps of Societe Generale, which raised JPY43.6bn (US$350
million) last week via its own Samurai Tier 2 bond.
BPCE, which is less familiar to Asian investors than
longer-established French lenders despite being the country's
second-largest banking group, had flagged its interest in the
Singapore dollar market during a roadshow almost two months ago.
Proposed terms for its 10.5-year NC5.5 notes call for a
yield in the 4.5% area.
BPCE has already issued T2 capital securities in renminbi
and yen this year. It also sold an A$800 million (US$624
million) dual-tranche five-year Kangaroo bond in April.
The T2 deal in Singapore follows a S$500 million (US$360
million) debut from Australia's ANZ. That 3.75% 12NC7 T2 bond
priced three months ago after receiving strong demand from
investors.
BPCE is rated A2/A/A and its Singapore dollar issue is
expected to be assigned ratings of Baa3/BBB/A-. There is an
interest rate reset at year five.
Barclays, DBS, Natixis and UOB are joint bookrunners.
BPCE, formed in 2009, is the parent of investment bank
Natixis, savings bank Caisse d'Epargne and cooperative lender
Banque Populaire.
