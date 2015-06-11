HONG KONG, June 11 (IFR) - Philippine property developer Vista Land & Lifescapes is marketing a new US dollar transaction after completing a tender offer for its 2018s and 2019s.

The seven-year Reg S bond offering is being marketed to yield around 7.75%.

DBS and HSBC are joint global co-ordinators and bookrunners of the bond, which is being issued from Vista's US$1bn EMTN programme.

BDO Capital and China Banking Corporation are joint domestic lead managers for the offering.

(Reporting By Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)