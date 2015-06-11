BRIEF-Invesco Office J-Reit to buy real estate in Osaka at 1.91 bln yen on March 31
* Says it will buy real estate in Osaka at 1.91 billion yen in total on March 31
HONG KONG, June 11 (IFR) - Philippine property developer Vista Land & Lifescapes is marketing a new US dollar transaction after completing a tender offer for its 2018s and 2019s.
The seven-year Reg S bond offering is being marketed to yield around 7.75%.
DBS and HSBC are joint global co-ordinators and bookrunners of the bond, which is being issued from Vista's US$1bn EMTN programme.
BDO Capital and China Banking Corporation are joint domestic lead managers for the offering.
(Reporting By Frances Yoon; Editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)
* Says it will buy real estate in Osaka at 1.91 billion yen in total on March 31
TOKYO, March 30 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Mar 24 -28,205,062 98,718,798 -126,923,860 Mar 17 -8,305,870 407,036,510 -415,342,380 Mar 10 15,514,825 308,894,625 -293,379,800 Mar 3 13,404,724 257,176,176 -243,771