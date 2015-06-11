HONG KONG, June 11 (IFR) - China Great Wall International Holdings is marketing three-year US dollar benchmark bonds to yield around 180bp over US Treasuries.

The senior unsecured bonds come with an irrevocable standby letter of credit from Agricultural Bank of China's Hong Kong branch, and a keepwell deed from China Great Wall Asset Management Corporation.

ABC, Standard Chartered and CCB International are joint global coordinators. They are also joint lead managers and joint bookrunners with HSBC, Deutsche Bank, Wing Lung Bank, JP Morgan, BOC International, Societe Generale, Credit Suisse, CICC HK Securities and Guotai Junan International.

The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of China Great Wall Asset Management Corporation.

The bonds are expected to score an A1 rating from Moody's, on par with SBLC provider ABC Hong Kong.

ABC Hong Kong is also a Single A credit to S&P and Fitch. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)