BRIEF-Invesco Office J-Reit to buy real estate in Osaka at 1.91 bln yen on March 31
* Says it will buy real estate in Osaka at 1.91 billion yen in total on March 31
HONG KONG, June 11 (IFR) - China Great Wall International Holdings is marketing three-year US dollar benchmark bonds to yield around 180bp over US Treasuries.
The senior unsecured bonds come with an irrevocable standby letter of credit from Agricultural Bank of China's Hong Kong branch, and a keepwell deed from China Great Wall Asset Management Corporation.
ABC, Standard Chartered and CCB International are joint global coordinators. They are also joint lead managers and joint bookrunners with HSBC, Deutsche Bank, Wing Lung Bank, JP Morgan, BOC International, Societe Generale, Credit Suisse, CICC HK Securities and Guotai Junan International.
The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of China Great Wall Asset Management Corporation.
The bonds are expected to score an A1 rating from Moody's, on par with SBLC provider ABC Hong Kong.
ABC Hong Kong is also a Single A credit to S&P and Fitch. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; Editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)
TOKYO, March 30 Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Mar 24 -28,205,062 98,718,798 -126,923,860 Mar 17 -8,305,870 407,036,510 -415,342,380 Mar 10 15,514,825 308,894,625 -293,379,800 Mar 3 13,404,724 257,176,176 -243,771