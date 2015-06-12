SYDNEY, June 11 (IFR) - Australia's securitisation market is
on track for its busiest year since the global financial crisis
as strong demand from local investors allows issuers to beat
their expectations.
So far in 2015, issuers have raised A$16.5 billion (US$12.8
billion) from Australian asset-backed securities, primarily
RMBS. This is well above the A$11.9 billion total in the
year-earlier period and on course to beat last year's
post-crisis high of A$30.8 billion in sales.
Syndication managers point to a full pipeline of issuers,
drawn to the market by the enlarged deal sizes and tight pricing
achieved by their peers.
The strength of demand allowed Firstmac to double its May 15
trade to A$1 billion, making it Australia's biggest RMBS
offering from a non-bank originator since the collapse of Lehman
Brothers.
This was especially impressive as Firstmac had to overcome a
diminished offshore bid. Increasingly, foreign investors have
shied away from some non-major bank offerings due to a wider
cross-currency basis that translates into lower local spreads
when swapped back into the investor's domestic currencies.
Only two of the 22 investors on Firstmac's trade were from
overseas, in marked contrast to 2014 when foreign buyers were
allotted more than half of the same company's two RMBS issues.
Westpac encountered no such offshore reticence two weeks later,
when overseas investors bought 60% of its A$2.1 billion RMBS
(42% to Asia and 18% to North America and Europe) as bank
treasuries at home and abroad purchased a whopping 88% of the
trade.
Increased demand from local deposit-taking banks underpins
domestic appetite. In particular, Australia's four major banks
have put in much larger orders for such securities recently.
Australian banks now hold around 40% of marketed ABS
outstanding, compared with a sub-15% share back in December
2010, according to Reserve Bank of Australia data.
Basel III requirements support bank balance sheet demand
since RMBS are the highest-yielding repo-eligible assets lenders
can use as collateral to access the RBA's Committed Liquidity
Facility. A bank must use this facility in order to withstand 30
days of severe liquidity stress required to meet the Basel
standard.
Recent offerings show that Australian Triple A rated Class A
RMBS notes pay 80bp over one-month bank bills for major banks,
about 92bp for non-majors' prime RMBS (Bendigo and Adelaide),
105bp for non-conforming RMBS (Pepper Australia) and up to 115bp
from non-bank originators (Firstmac).
These margins provide more juice than Triple A repo-eligible
alternatives, an increasingly significant advantage as the RBA
continues to cut interest rates.
For example, the Australian Commonwealth Government's
October 2018s yield 2.12%, the New South Wales Treasury Corp's
April 2018s 2.17% and KfW's July 2018 Kangaroos 2.52% on the bid
side, or 8bp, 13bp and 48bp wide of one-month BBSW,
respectively.
The strong performances of Australia's residential mortgages
and the high quality of collateral pools provide considerable
comfort to investors at home and abroad.
Australian RMBS are primarily insured and fully documented
prime mortgages with very low default rates well below
international levels.
Last week, Moody's said the delinquency rate in March for
prime Australian RMBS was 1.4%, matching last year's monthly
average, and would remain low for this year.
The RMBS market does suffer in terms of much lower liquidity
versus its Triple A peers, notably sovereign and state
government bonds, but, with support from the Australian Office
of Financial Management, secondary market trading has picked up.
In the period between March 2012 and June 2014, the AOFM
boosted activity through eight sales of its RMBS holdings
totalling A$1.5 billion. This week, the AOFM announced the first
two monthly auctions of its remaining RMBS holdings of A$4.6
billion.
(Reporting By John Weavers; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel
Stanton)