HONG KONG, June 12 (IFR) - Vista Land & Lifescapes completed a US$300 million bond offering that comprised a tender offer and new bonds that will help the expanding property developer term out its maturities.

Roughly US$194 million of tenders were accepted for the new notes maturing in 2022 to yield 7.45%, or about 43% of noteholders of the US$100 million 6.75% 2018s and US$350 million 7.45% 2019s.

The new bonds came at cheaper level than the 2019s, which priced last year with a 7.625% yield.

"This seven-year is cheaper than their last five-year bond," said a banker on the deal. "They are taking advantage of longer-term money prior to rate volatility."

The tender allowed the issuer to lock in competitive borrowing costs and lessened the company's debt burden in 2019.

Before the exercise, it had US$446 million outstanding in 2019, which is the highest amount due per year until 2021, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

The offering also includes US$94 million of new bonds - the company's first seven-year offshore notes. The deal attracted new investors from Hong Kong and Singapore in a sign of confidence for the growing company, even as investors globally have been seeking shorter tenors due to rising rate concerns.

Vista Land President and Chief Executive Manuel Paolo Villar said last month that sustaining double-digit growth this year was possible. Net income rose 10.3% in the first quarter, after the company reported a record net profit at the end of last year.

The company's expansion coincides with its increased leverage. Since at least 2012, their ratios of net debt to Ebitda and total liabilities to total equity increased from 1.3% to 1.5% and 63% and 101%, respectively, according to the offering circular.

The new bonds, which priced at 99.597, have risen to 100.125 by this morning.

The total capital exercise garnered US$1 billion in orders from 100 accounts, with Asia taking 91% of the deal because buyers who tendered their notes were mostly onshore investors.

Some of the bondholders who decided not to participate in the tender were private banks, who often prefer shorter tenors. Some onshore investors who did not participate expressed concerns about buying longer tenors due to the volatility in rates in the US.

Banks took 52% of the total exercise, fund managers 40% and the rest to private banks.

DBS and HSBC were joint global co-ordinators and bookrunners for the unrated bonds, which were issued off its US$1 billion EMTN programme. BDO Capital and China Banking Corp were joint domestic lead managers.

(Reporting By Frances Yoon, editing by Timothy Sifert and Daniel Stanton)