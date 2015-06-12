BRIEF-BFF prices IPO at 4.70 euros a share
April 5 Banking group Banca Farmafactoring (BFF) says:
SINGAPORE, June 12 (IFR) - State-owned Power Finance Corp is likely to kick off meetings with fixed income investors next week for a potential debut offering of US dollar bonds.
The meetings will be arranged by Barclays, SBI Caps and Standard Chartered, who were hired a year ago for the potential offering, sources aware of the situation said.
The bonds would be issued out of a US$1 billion GMTN programme already registered with the Singapore Exchange.
PFC has been an active borrower in the offshore loan markets but has never borrowed in the bond markets.
In October 2012, PFC had completed a roadshow via RBS and Bank of America Merrill Lynch for a potential US$500-750 million Reg S offering, but did not launch a deal. That mandate had expired. (Reporting By Manju Dalal; Editing by Daniel Stanton)
April 5 Banking group Banca Farmafactoring (BFF) says:
* Will undertake a restructuring, reallocating capital and management resources across portfolio and pipeline
* Said on Tuesday the sole shareholder, GreenOak Spain Investments Sarl, had agreed to authorize the transfer by the company of 100 percent of shares of GO Spain XXI, GreenOak Spain Solar, Inversiones Baglio, Inversiones Barrow, Inversiones Fraser, Inversiones Grace, Inversiones Mandrem, Inversiones Manly, Inversiones Margarita, Inversiones Ninara, Inversiones Reinga and Inversiones Silang