HONG KONG, June 12 (IFR) - Korea Development Bank has priced a 1 billion yuan (US$161 million) three-year offshore renminbi bond at 3.55%.

The final pricing matches earlier guidance.

Details on the order book were not immediately available.

The Reg S senior unsecured bonds will list in Singapore under English law.

Standard Chartered was the sole bookrunner. It was also a joint lead manager with CCB Asia.

The bonds are expected to be rated Aa3/AA-. (Reporting By Spencer Anderson; Editing by Steve Garton and Daniel Stanton)