HONG KONG, June 12 (IFR) - Korea Development Bank
has priced a 1 billion yuan (US$161 million) three-year offshore
renminbi bond at 3.55%.
The final pricing matches earlier guidance.
Details on the order book were not immediately available.
The Reg S senior unsecured bonds will list in Singapore
under English law.
Standard Chartered was the sole bookrunner. It was also a
joint lead manager with CCB Asia.
The bonds are expected to be rated Aa3/AA-.
