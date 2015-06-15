BRIEF- Tianjin Guangyu Development applies to regulator to halt review of asset restructuring
* Says it applies to securities regulator to halt review of its asset restructuring proposal
HONG KONG, June 15 (IFR) - Export-Import Bank of Korea has appointed Credit Suisse, Credit Agricole, HSBC, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Mizuho and Morgan Stanley for an SEC-registered US dollar bond offering.
The deal could come as early as this week.
The issuer, rated Aa3/A+/AA-, raised 1.25 billion yuan (US$201 million) from a three-year Dim Sum issue earlier this month. (Reporting By Frances Yoon; Edited by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)
TAIPEI, April 5 Taiwan stocks rose on Wednesday lifted by the 8 percent surge in shares of Hon Hai Precision , the world's largest contract electronics maker and a key Apple Inc supplier. As of 0150 GMT, the main TAIEX index rose 1.1 percent, to 9,915.13 points, after closing down 0.4 percent on Friday. Taiwan's financial markets where shut Monday and Tuesday for public holidays. The electronics subindex rose 1.6 percent, while the finan
* Says biggest shareholder plans to increase holdings of 2.21 million to 33.17 million shares in the company within 12 months